Police arrest 3 drug peddlers including woman in Baramulla; Contraband substances recovered 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Baramulla Police have arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman and recovered a significant quantity of contraband substances from his possession.

A police party from Police Station Kreeri headed by SHO PS Kreeri, established a checkpoint at Chek Tappar Kreeri. During checking, a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number DL5CN 7586 was intercepted.

The vehicle was occupied by two individuals; Bushra Bukhari wife of Syed Hilal Bukhari resident of Peer Mohalla Kreeri , Faizan Bukhari son of Bashir Ahmad Bukhari resident of Wani Mohalla Kreeri.

Upon search, 78 grams and 55 grams of charas-like substances and 125 strips and 30 strips of Tapentadol HCL were recovered from their possession. Both accused were taken into custody, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized. A case under FIR nr 54/2025 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kreeri and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, a police party from Police Post Palhallan headed by IC PP Palhallan, established a checkpoint at NHW Tapper. During checking, a truck bearing registration number JK05A-2377 was intercepted.

The vehicle was driven by Mohammad Ashraf Kumar son of Mohammad Subhan Kumar resident of Braman Rohama. Upon search, 250 grams of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession.

He was arrested and the vehicle was seized. A case under FIR nr 131/2025 under sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Pattan and further investigation is in progress.

Baramulla Police urge the general public to remain vigilant and report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Community cooperation is vital in our ongoing fight against the drug menace. Baramulla Police remains committed to taking strict action against offenders in accordance with the law.