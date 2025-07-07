Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam

Kulgam, July 06: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers including a lady drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered substantial quantities of contraband substances from their possession. According to a statement issued here, a police party led by IC Police Post Nehama under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora at a checkpoint established near Krishi Vigyan Kendra Pombay Kulgam intercepted a vehicle (Load carrier auto) bearing registration number JK18D-9075 with three persons including a lady on board. During the search, 8.15 Kg of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat resident of Watigam, Kulgam (driver), Raju Singh son of Gurbaksh Singh resident of Ludhiana, Punjab and a lady resident of Moga, Punjab. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 49/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station DH Pora and investigation has been initiated.“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.