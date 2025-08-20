Police arrest 08 gamblers in Tral, Stake money seized

Acting tough against the social crimes, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday have arrested eight gamblers in Tral and seized stake money from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities at Bajwani Tral, a police party led by SHO PS under the supervision of SDPO Tral Shri Rajesh Kumar raided the specific spot and arrested eight gamblers. They have been identified as Mohd Abdullah Malla son of Ab Khaliq Malla resident of Shilvat Sonawari, Bandipora, Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir resident of Dadsara, Tral, Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Mohd Yaqoob Wani resident of Haal Mughalpora, Shopian, Aashiq Hussain Sofi son of Gh Mohd Sofi resident of Saidakadal, Srinagar, Aasif Bashir Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Hawal Jogiwan, Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Shah son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Shah resident of Nowhatta, Srinagar, Mohd Rafiq Rather son of Gh Ahmad Rather resident of Achambal Panthachowk and Ajaz Ahmad Shah son of Ab Hamid Shah resident of Tashwan, Zainakadal Srinagar.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs. 1,67,000/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 108/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Tral and further investigation has been initiated.

Person found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per the law. General public is requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.