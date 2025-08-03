Police arrest 07 gamblers in Sopore; Stake money seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested 07 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession in Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on a credible tip-off, Police raided a gambling den near the orchards of Zindri Crossing under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai. During the operation, seven individuals were caught red-handed while gambling with playing cards and exchanging cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Rafiq Sumji son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Mahrajpora Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Tantray son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Bomai, Hilal Ahmad Dhar sonof Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Shahgund Sonawari, Zahoor Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Hamza, resident of Bahrampora Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Khizar Mohammad resident of Seelu Sopore, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Bahrampora and Mohd Altaf Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Shahgund Hajin Bandipora.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹24,900/- and playing cards from their possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 39/2025 unnder relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bomai and further investigation is underway.

Police reiterates its commitment to curbing social crimes and urges citizens to report any such unlawful activities. Public cooperation remains vital to maintaining order in the society.