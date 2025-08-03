BreakingKashmir

Police arrest 07 gamblers in Sopore; Stake money seized

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested 07 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession in Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on a credible tip-off, Police raided a gambling den near the orchards of Zindri Crossing under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai. During the operation, seven individuals were caught red-handed while gambling with playing cards and exchanging cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd Rafiq Sumji son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Mahrajpora Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Tantray son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Bomai, Hilal Ahmad Dhar sonof Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Shahgund Sonawari, Zahoor Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Hamza, resident of Bahrampora Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Khizar Mohammad resident of Seelu Sopore, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Bahrampora and Mohd Altaf Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Shahgund Hajin Bandipora.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹24,900/- and playing cards from their possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 39/2025 unnder relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bomai and further investigation is underway.

Police reiterates its commitment to curbing social crimes and urges citizens to report any such unlawful activities. Public cooperation remains vital to maintaining order in the society.

Master plan for Pattan town under consideration: CM
Kashmir artisans pin hope on G-20 Summit in Srinagar
Biker dies after hit by vehicle in Baramulla, driver arrested
Aviation ministry reviews fog planning ahead of winter operations
In US, PM Modi meets experts from health sector, academia, tech, economy
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Next Article The 21st century is India’s century, It is written in stone: LG Sinha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Indian Army says fully cooperating in probe in case of officer’s assault on SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport
Breaking City
Mehbooba Mufti backs revival of sporting ties between India and Pakistan
Breaking Kashmir
The 21st century is India’s century, It is written in stone: LG Sinha
Developing Story Jammu
Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News