Police along with civil administration launches drive against illegal cultivation of poppy in Kulgam

LAs a part of its persistent efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society, Police Kulgam launched a special drive against illegal cultivation of poppy alongwith the teams of revenue & excise officials.

The intensive drive against poppy cultivation, carried out by the joint teams led to the destruction of poppy cultivation spread over a vast area of land at two different places, Waltengo and Nowbugh Kund, Kulgam.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Kund and investigation has been initiated.

The general public of these areas have appreciated the action of the J&K Police and has urged to continue this drive in nearby areas as well. J&K Police appeals the general public to extend their cooperation in this drive against drug abuse.