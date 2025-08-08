Poison on the plate? : Unsafe meat floods markets, raids reveal shocking violations

Srinagar, Aug 07: In a sweeping crackdown on unsafe food practices, the Department of Food Safety has seized and destroyed large quantities of adulterated and spoiled meat products across Kashmir, triggering widespread alarm among both consumers and Food Business Operators (FBOs). The action comes under the directives of the Health and Medical Education Department, following a spate of recent violations.In surprise raids conducted over the past 48 hours, enforcement teams stormed multiple locations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Pulwama, uncovering disturbing violations of food safety norms.In Srinagar’s Safakadal and Parimpora, over 2,500 kababs were seized and destroyed after they were found to contain frozen meat laced with illegal synthetic colouring agents, posing a direct threat to public health. Officials confirmed the kababs were intended for mass consumption and were being distributed without any quality checks.In the same operation, 150 kg of contaminated meatballs (Gushtaba) were also confiscated and samples sent to laboratories for further analysis. Legal proceedings are expected to follow.In Ganderbal’s Nagbal area, authorities destroyed 250 kg of visibly spoiled meat due to gross violations in storage and handling standards. Shockingly, some of the meat was reportedly being prepared for commercial sale.As panic spreads among food vendors, reports have surfaced of illegally dumping unsafe meat in isolated areas to avoid detection. Two such incidents were reported from Kakapora (Pulwama) and Khandey Colony (Nawgam, Srinagar), where spoiled meat was found abandoned in secluded spots.In Ganderbal, two business units were found storing food in unhygienic and potentially hazardous conditions. Both premises have been sealed under food safety laws, with further action pending.The Food Safety Department has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy and warned FBOs of strict criminal action for endangering public health. Businesses dealing in high-risk food items have been directed to comply with all hygiene, labelling, and cold-chain protocols or face immediate closure.“This is not a routine inspection; this is a health emergency,” said a senior food safety officer. “We are dealing with serious public health risks, and violators will be prosecuted without leniency.”The crackdown comes just weeks after the seizure of 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat from cold storage in the Valley, an incident that sparked public outrage and raised red flags about widespread food adulteration.Consumers are now demanding regular inspections, stricter penalties, and public accountability. Authorities are urging residents to report food safety violations by calling the department’s toll-free helpline 104.