PNB inaugurates 44th branch of Srinagar Circle at Qazigund

Srinagar, Apr 17: The Zonal Manager Punjab National Bank (PNB), Amritsar Zone, Amritabh Anand inaugurated the 44th branch of the Bank under Srinagar Circle at Qazigund.

Speaking on the occasion, Amritabh Anand said that PNB is the second largest Public Sector Bank in the country offering best of the products in banking industry. He appealed to the people to avail the services of the newly opened branch of the PNB. Further, he said that PNB is committed to deliver the best service to its customers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Circle head Srinagar Balbir Kumar, Dy Circle Head Zubair Bhat, Shabaz Rigzin Chief Manager and Branch Manager Qazigund Branch Mohinder Singh, with customers, and other bank officials and staff members from Circle office Srinagar.