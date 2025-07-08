PM’s advisor assesses JK’s developmental landscape

Srinagar, July 07: Advisor to Prime Minister, Tarun Kapoor, undertook a comprehensive review of development trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir, spanning energy, health, infrastructure, urban renewal, connectivity and governance reforms during a high-level meeting convened on Monday.According to a statement issued here, the meeting brought together Administrative Secretaries of the UT government and senior officials from various central agencies implementing mega projects across the region.The Advisor was briefed on the significance, current status and projected completion timelines of each major project.It was revealed that the session began with a review of major hydroelectric projects (HEPs), which form the backbone of J&K’s energy strategy.Stressing the strategic significance of all these projects at the national level, the Advisor called for robust organizational structures and efficient decision-making processes to ensure their timely execution.He reviewed key railway projects including the landmark Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), and new corridors like Qazigund-Budgam double line, Baramulla-Uri, Sopore-Kupwara, Anantnag-Pahalgam and Jammu-Katra double line. These projects aim to drastically cut the travel time, boost commercial transport and improve the market access for J&K’s horticultural produce.Road infrastructure, being implemented by NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO, was also reviewed. Kapoor discussed challenges such as construction material availability and the issuance of short-term permits to address the supply gaps.A detailed review was conducted on the AIIMS campuses at Jammu and Srinagar.With a vision for a greener future, Kapoor took stock of solar initiatives under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. He asked for focused action on installing grid-connected rooftop solar panels for domestic consumers and government buildings, spearheaded by the government agencies of PDD and J&K Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA).During the meeting, Kapoor emphasized sustainable lake management to protect the valley’s iconic natural heritage.He also assessed the Urban infrastructure projects in Jammu and Srinagar. These included PM eBus Sewa, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), modern parking infrastructure, IMS Katra, water transport and Smart City/AMRUT schemes. These initiatives are poised to significantly improve the urban mobility, environmental sustainability and citizen-centric service delivery.The Advisor appreciated the UT’s Mission YUVA, aimed at creating sustainable livelihood avenues for the youth. He emphasised on identifying viable, local sectors and providing both financial and institutional support to promote nano enterprises, MSMEs and startups in sunrise sectors through a comprehensive umbrella scheme.