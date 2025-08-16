PM’s address charts progress, power, & path ahead: Shah

NEW DELHI, aug 15: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 79th Independence Day address as a comprehensive roadmap—showcasing the achievements of the past 11 years, the strength of the present, and a strategic vision for a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant India.

In a series of posts on ‘X’, Shah said the speech reflected the Modi government’s firm commitment to national security and economic empowerment. He highlighted major announcements made by the Prime Minister—from decisive counter-terror operations like ‘Operation Sindoor’, to the newly launched ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ aimed at safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure, and the ‘High-Powered Demography Mission’ to curb infiltration.

“Whether it’s eliminating terrorists, fortifying strategic infrastructure, or protecting our demographic balance, the Modi government is committed to building a strong and secure India,” Shah said.

Calling it a major Independence Day gift to India’s youth, Shah praised the launch of the ‘PradhanMantriViksit Bharat RozgarYojana’, a ₹1 lakh crore employment scheme.

Under this initiative, first-time private-sector employees will receive ₹15,000, while companies creating more jobs will be incentivised. The scheme is expected to benefit around 3.5 crore youth, further advancing India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

“This is a golden opportunity for India’s youth and a strong step towards a self-reliant nation,” he added.

Shah said that the Modi government is also taking robust steps to empower small businesses, citing the announcement of Next Gen GST Reforms as a Diwali gift to citizens.

These reforms, the Home Minister noted, would simplify compliance for small industries, reduce the cost of essential goods, and provide a major boost to entrepreneurship and local enterprise.

“This initiative will ease daily life, bolster small-scale industries, and push India closer to becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he said.

Shah termed the announcement of ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ as a historic milestone in strengthening India’s national security framework. The mission envisions protecting critical national sites with advanced technology and weapon systems by 2035.

“This mission reflects the spirit of Sudarshan Chakra—not just for defence but for decisive counterstrikes. It will play a pivotal role in making India’s security apparatus impenetrable,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also welcomed PM Modi’sacknowledgement of the 100-year journey of the RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh (RSS). The Prime Minister lauded the RSS as the world’s largest NGO, recognising its contributions to national service, unity, and character-building.

“For a century, the RSS has embodied the ideal of ‘VyaktiNirman se RashtraNirman’—nation-building through individual development—with service, discipline, and dedication,” Shah stated.