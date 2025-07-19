“PM should break his silence”: Jairam Ramesh questions PM’s silence on Trump’s repeated claims of stopping Indo-Pak conflict

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Ramesh, General Secretary in charge of Communications for the Congress Party, stated that the entire Opposition will demand a special discussion on the issue in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, which is set to begin on July 21.

“Since May 10 till today, US President Donald Trump has repeated two things 24 times: first, he stopped the war between India and Pakistan; second, he says that the war should stop if India and Pakistan want trade with the US. Now he has claimed something new: that five fighter jets went down,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

“The Parliament is about to begin, and the PM should break his silence. Any other leader will not do. The Congress and the entire Opposition will demand a special discussion, and the PM must answer. We don’t want a substitute batsman. Only the PM must answer,” he added.

Further reacting to the all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “It is just a formality. Rajnath Singh will come, smile, and greet everyone. We will sit, and everyone will present their opinions for two hours. And then nothing will happen… This happens before every session. JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and two to three others also come… It goes on for two hours. The lunch is also skipped. It will begin at 11 am and continue till 1 pm. It is just a formality. It has no meaning… Half an hour before the Parliament session, the PM will give a speech and demand cooperation… After that, whatever they wish will happen in the Parliament… There should be a 2-3 day discussion on Pahalgam, Trump, Operation Sindoor, China’s role and the new challenges…”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump again claimed to have played a role in stopping the India-Pakistan conflict. Trump stated that he halted the escalation with the assistance of a trade deal.

“But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We’re not making a trade deal if you’re going to be throwing around weapons and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states,” Trump added. (ANI)