PM Narendra Modi meets Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital and congratulated him on his victory.

PM Modi was joined by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi and JP Nadda.

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, PM Modi asserted that CP Radhakrishnan will strengthen India’s “Constitutional values” and enhance “Parliamentary discourse.”

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on ‘X’.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

“NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India… Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes,” Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody said in his press conference.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.

The Vice President’s seat has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee.

He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the two-time MP from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tirrupur.

The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has achieved a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and became the state committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP’s precursor, in 1974. Before the Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the year 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, following which he was elected as a Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore in 1998 and reelected again in 1999.

During his tenure as MP, he served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. Radhakrishnan was also a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

From 2004 to 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the Tamil Nadu state president and also led a 19000 km ‘Rath Yatra’ which lasted for 93 days.

The main agenda of the Rath Yatra was to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs.

Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi, which comes under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, from 2016 to 2020, and held the position for four years. During his tenure, coir exports from India reached an all-time high of Rs 2532 crores.

He was also the All India in Charge of the BJP for Kerala from 2020 to 2022.

Besides politics, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and had combined interests in cricket and volleyball. (ANI)