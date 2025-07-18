PM Modi’s visit to China for SCO summit under consideration: MEA

Srinagar, July 17: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Prime Minister NarendraModi’s participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, scheduled to be held in China, is under consideration, but no final decision has been taken yet.

The clarification came during the MEA’s weekly media briefing in New Delhi, amid growing speculation over a potential high-level Indian visit to Beijing next month.

Responding to a direct question on whether the Prime Minister will travel to China for the SCO leaders’ summit, MEA spokesperson RandhirJaiswal said, “The SCO meeting is some months away. So, participation by countries is finalized as per mutual convenience, and we will let you know at the appropriate time.”

Though the spokesperson refrained from confirming Modi’s visit, the response is being interpreted in diplomatic circles as a sign that deliberations are underway at the highest levels.

If it materializes, the visit would mark a significant development in India-China ties, especially in the backdrop of ongoing efforts to stabilize relations post the border tensions of recent years.

If PM Modi travels to China, it will be his first visit to the country since 2019. Bilateral ties had hit a new low after the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

The relations between India and China are gradually returning towards normalcy as the leaders of both nations continue to engage on critical issues.

Now, there’s growing speculation that Prime Minister NarendraModi may visit China next month or in early September to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will be held in Tianjin.

A bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is on the cards if Modi attends the SCO summit. The two last met in Kazan for the BRICS summit and put in place a process to stabilise bilateral ties.

PM Modi could also meet other SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including the Russian President, in what would be their first meeting since the Kazan BRICS summit.

Earlier this week, Dr.Jaishankar visited Singapore and China. During his visit to Beijing, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two sides discussed regional cooperation and recent developments in India-China relations. This high-level meeting is being seen as a signal that Prime Minister Modi’s visit could be next.

The Ministry later issued a press release noting that both sides “took note of recent progress made to stabilize and rebuild bilateral ties.” Issues discussed reportedly included regional connectivity, rare earth trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Over 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations will attend the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and related events next month.

It will be held from August 31-September 1, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint press meeting with SCO Secretary-General NurlanYermekbayev, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

India hosted the SCO Summit virtually in 2023, while the upcoming 2025 edition is being organized by China in a physical format.

India’s participation at the leadership level could also set the tone for the revival of other trilateral and multilateral platforms.

Questions were raised during the briefing about the potential revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) dialogue mechanism. On this, the MEA stated that the RIC remains “a consultative format,” and any meetings will be scheduled “in a mutually convenient manner.”

Beyond the SCO agenda, geopolitical watchers are also closely monitoring New Delhi’s evolving ties with Moscow and Washington. Responding to questions about the pending India-Russia Annual Summit, Jaiswal confirmed that Delhi is expected to host the next edition and the two sides are in the process of finalizing suitable dates.