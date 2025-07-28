‘PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat inspires public participation, inclusive nation building’

Jammu, Jul 27: Senior leaders and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday listened to the 124th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widely popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at booth level, reaffirming their commitment to the vision of public participation and inclusive nation building.BJP J&K president Sat Sharma and General Secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of the “country’s successful” Prime Minister at booth number 6 of Hakkal Panchayat under Gadigarh Mandal of Jammu South Assembly Constituency, the party said in a statement issued here.Sharma, while interacting with the media after the programme, described Mann Ki Baat as “a soul-touching dialogue that connects the highest office of the country with the grassroots.” He said, “This initiative by our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not merely a broadcast, but a movement that inspires every citizen to contribute positively to society. From environmental awareness to women empowerment, and youth innovation to local traditions, Mann Ki Baat touches all vital aspects that define a self-reliant Bharat.”Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation), joined the programme at Booth No. 40, Ward 33 in Shiv Nagar, Jammu West, along with local citizens and BJP activists.Calling it “a guiding force in shaping a conscious and responsible society”, Koul said, “Prime Minister Modi speaks directly to the hearts of the people. His words instil a sense of duty and patriotism among the masses, which is why this programme has become a cornerstone of national consciousness.”Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma also participated in the programme with party activists and citizens at Booth No. 89, Janipur Mandal, Jammu North Assembly, where he emphasised the wide-ranging influence of Mann Ki Baat in reinforcing India’s cultural values and developmental spirit.Throughout Jammu & Kashmir, BJP workers enthusiastically organised listening sessions at the Booth and the panchayat level, underscoring the growing grassroots connect of the Prime Minister’s outreach.