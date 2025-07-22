PM Modi’s historic Maldives visit to enhance India’s Neighbourhood First policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a first State visit to Maldives for the first time since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed charge in November 2023. He has been invited as the ‘Guest of Honour’ for the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the Independence of Maldives on July 26.

Notably, the visit by PM Modi comes at a historic juncture as New Delhi and Male are marking their 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. The visit would see the signing of several MoUs thereby further strengthening the development partnership, India actively engages in as a part of its ‘Neighbourhood first’ policy.

This will be Prime Minister’s third visit to Maldives, and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu.

India and Maldives have seen sustained and regular high-level interactions as New Delhi actively supports the development of its neighbour.

Earlier this May, India and the Maldives held a High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to oversee progress in implementing the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel led the Maldives delegation in the meeting, where the discussions focused on intensifying political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, trade, economy, health and people-to-people linkages.

Also in May, India extended financial support to the Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill. This is a part of the unique government to government arrangement between the two countries that serves as an emergency financial assistance to the maritime neighbour.

As a part of India’s wide-ranging efforts in developmental partnership, India has committed its support to the Maldives by ensuring the supply of essential medicines through HLL Lifecare Limited – a Government of India enterprise. By linking with HLL’s extensive Janaushadhi network, which provides over 2,000 quality-assured generics and 300 surgical items, the Maldives taps into one of the world’s most efficient pharmaceutical supply chains.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had emphasised the crucial role India plays in the island nation’s prosperity and security, stating that good relations with India are vital for Maldives’ safety, security, and prosperity. He had said, “I don’t think Maldives can prosper without very good relations with India. Our safety, security, and prosperity rely on our good relations with India.”

India and Maldives have a robust defence partnership.

In January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with his Maldives counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. During the meeting, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, as per the island nation’s request.

Singh had emphasised the importance of maintaining this momentum, saying, “India will continue to support the Maldives and the Maldives National Defence Force in their capacity-building efforts through projects, equipment and training. As a trusted partner and a close friend, I assure you that India will continue to support Maldives on its development needs and welfare of its people.”

In October last year, during President Muizzu’s visit to India, to foster digital and financial cooperation between the two countries, India launched the RuPay cards in Maldives to enhance the ease of payments for Indian tourists visiting the island nation as well as for Maldivian nationals visiting India.

The two countries had released ‘India and Maldives: A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’ after talks between PM Modi and Maldives President. The document talked of cooperation in a range of areas including defence and trade.

Taking into account the progress of ongoing developmental partnership projects, which have already brought tangible benefits to the people of Maldives, the two sides decided to work together in advancing the developmental partnership, as per needs and requirements of Maldives, across areas, including ports, airports, housing, hospitals, roads networks, sports facilities, schools and water and sewerage.

The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister reflects the importance India attaches to its maritime neighbour, Maldives, which continues to hold a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, as per a MEA statement. (ANI)