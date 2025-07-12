PM Modi’s Green Mobility Vision : India launches first-ever e-Truck incentive scheme

New Delhi, Jul 11: Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India, has announced a pioneering scheme to provide financial incentives for electric trucks (e-trucks) under the PM E-DRIVE initiative. This marks the first time the Indian government is extending direct support specifically for electric trucks, aiming to accelerate the country’s transition to sustainable, clean freight mobility.

Highlighting the scheme’s importance, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: “Although diesel trucks constitute only 3% of the total vehicle population, they account for 42% of transport-related greenhouse gas emissions and significantly contribute to air pollution. This innovative scheme, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is India’s first dedicated support for electric trucks. It will propel us toward sustainable freight movement, cleaner air, and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, aligned with our net-zero emissions target by 2070.”

Key Features of the Scheme:

– Target Vehicles: Demand incentives will be available for N2 and N3 category electric trucks, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). – N2 category: Trucks with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) above 3.5 tonnes up to 12 tonnes. – N3 category: Trucks with GVW exceeding 12 tonnes up to 55 tonnes (incentives apply only to the puller tractor of articulated vehicles).

– Warranty Requirements:

– Battery to be covered under a warranty of five years or 5 lakh kilometres. – Vehicle and motor to have a warranty of five years or 2.5 lakh kilometres. – Incentive Amount: Up to Rs 9.6 lakh per vehicle, provided as an upfront discount at purchase, reimbursed through the PM E-DRIVE portal on a first-come, first-served basis. – Deployment Goals: The scheme aims to support approximately 5,600 e-trucks nationwide, including 1,100 in Delhi, with an outlay of Rs 100 crore to address the city’s air quality challenges.Key sectors such as cement, ports, steel, and logistics stand to benefit significantly. Leading OEMs like Volvo Eicher, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland are already manufacturing electric trucks domestically, strengthening India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.The scheme has been well-received by manufacturers and users alike, recognising its potential to lower logistics costs and cut carbon emissions. The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has committed to procuring 150 electric trucks over the next two years and aims for at least 15% of its fleet to be electric.To qualify for incentives, owners must scrap old, polluting trucks, thereby modernising vehicle fleets and reducing emissions. This initiative aligns with India’s broader goal of creating a self-reliant electric mobility ecosystem, promoting clean energy adoption, and improving urban and industrial air quality.