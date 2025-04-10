PM Modi’s Govt “mowing down” drug cartels with “full might”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the PM Modi government is “mowing down” drug cartels with “full might” and lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Assam Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their successful operations in Assam.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “The Modi govt is mowing down drug cartels with full might. In our vision to build a drug-free Bharat, our agencies launched massive operations strangling drug cartels and seized 30.4 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs24.32 crore while arresting three people in Assam. Our offensives against drugs will continue with ruthless force. Congratulations to the NCB, Assam Police, and the CRPF on this major breakthrough.”

According to a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCB seized a total of 30.4 kg worth Rs 24.32 Crores of methamphetamine tablets popularly known as YABA, along with two vehicles, and arrested three accused during two separate operations in Silchar recently.