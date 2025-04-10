Breaking

PM Modi’s Govt “mowing down” drug cartels with “full might”: Amit Shah

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the PM Modi government is “mowing down” drug cartels with “full might” and lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Assam Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their successful operations in Assam.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “The Modi govt is mowing down drug cartels with full might. In our vision to build a drug-free Bharat, our agencies launched massive operations strangling drug cartels and seized 30.4 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs24.32 crore while arresting three people in Assam. Our offensives against drugs will continue with ruthless force. Congratulations to the NCB, Assam Police, and the CRPF on this major breakthrough.”

According to a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCB seized a total of 30.4 kg worth Rs 24.32 Crores of methamphetamine tablets popularly known as YABA, along with two vehicles, and arrested three accused during two separate operations in Silchar recently.

You Might Also Like

Amid dry weather, conditions, minimum temperature plummets in Kashmir

Maruti Suzuki registers 30 pc increase in December sales with highest monthly exports

‘Waiting with open arms…’: Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned against him

Wildlife official injured in bear attack in Kulgam

H&H department to organise photography competition to celebrate enduring legacy of artisans

Share This Article
Previous Article NC leaders trying to revive separatist narrative in J&K: LoP Sunil Sharma
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC leaders trying to revive separatist narrative in J&K: LoP Sunil Sharma
Breaking
“Big thing for J&K”: BJP’s Baldev Raj Sharma on PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train
Breaking
Eight members of banned Separatist Groups arrested from Bandipora : Police 
Breaking
ACB arrests Girdawar, Lumberdar with Rs 20,000 bribe red-handed in Srinagar
Breaking