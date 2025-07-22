PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar “good health” following his resignation as Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health after the latter resigned from the post on July 21, citing health concerns.

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised that Dhankhar had got many opportunities to serve the country, including the Vice President of India.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” Prime Minister Modi wrote.

The Rajya Sabha also announced the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in the House on Tuesday, shortly before adjourning till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering.

Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh announced that Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide it’s notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect.

Earlier on Monday, Dhankhar resigned from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” the letter said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in his memory.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)