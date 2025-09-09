PM Modi undertakes an aerial survey in Himachal to assess flood situation

The state has suffered significant losses, with estimated damages worth ₹4,122 crore due to heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides between June 20 and September 8. The disaster has resulted in 370 fatalities, with 41 people still reported missing, and has affected infrastructure, agriculture, and homes across the state.

“Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time, and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his visit, PM Modi met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other state officials to discuss relief measures and review the situation. He also interacted with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are working tirelessly to support rescue and relief operations.

He will also chair a meeting with senior state officials and leaders at Kangra Airport. The Prime Minister’s aerial survey covered districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which have been severely impacted by the disaster. After assessing the situation in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab to review the flood situation and relief efforts there as well.

Earlier, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who reached the airport to receive the Prime Minister, told ANI that the heavy rain had caused widespread destruction in the state and stated that he expected a relief package from the centre.

“The rain from last week caused significant destruction, and the state faced losses across all areas, from people’s lives to property damage. Our farmers’ crops have been destroyed, and many landslides have occurred. Drinking water facilities and electricity transformers are completely damaged, and roads are also in poor condition.

Compared to what happened in 2023, we lost fewer lives, but continuous cloud bursts caused considerable losses. The scientific study of these incidents is very important… A lot of damage is also caused by global warming and cloudbursts,” CM Sukhu said.

He also expressed hope that the Centre will announce a special relief package.

We are requesting a special relief package from the central government so that we can allocate funds based on the severity of the situation…” CM Sukhu said.

Over 20 leaders of Himachal Pradesh, including CM Sukhu, former CM Jairam Thakur and others, will attend the meeting to brief the Prime Minister about the losses caused by rains and flash floods. (ANI)