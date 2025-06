After inaugurating the Chenab Railway Bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled through train to Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain and is an important part of the 272 Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the Prime Minister also interacted with engineers, including retired persons, involved in the project—(KNO)