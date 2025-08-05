PM Modi, top BJP leaders attend NDA Parliamentary meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda arrived at the Parliament Library Building on Tuesday to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting.

Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were also among the key leaders present at the gathering.

A crucial meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party is scheduled at the Parliament Library Building today. Members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are attending the meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when Parliament proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted over the opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition has also sought the withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha could not take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, due to continued protests by opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Following the meeting, MPs of the alliance will stage a protest at 10:30 am in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest will be held under the slogan, ‘our vote, our right, our fight’.

The Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings today with obituary references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.

According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament. (ANI)