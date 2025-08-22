BreakingNational

PM Modi to visit Japan, China to boost strategic ties from August 29

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Varanasi, Aug 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stones laying and the inauguration of the development works, in Varanasi on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) National::DPR PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and his first summit with Ishiba, the MEA added.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, covering defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit is expected to reaffirm the longstanding bond of friendship between the two countries, the MEA said.

In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping, Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the organisation during 2022-23, the MEA noted.

In a continuation of ongoing engagement, earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to India from August 18 to 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party and Foreign Minister of China.

“Mr. Wang Yi handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. He also shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Ajit Doval during his visit,” Prime Minister Office stated in a release.

Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance.

He expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity, an official statement issued by PMO read. (ANI)

2 IEDs Recovered In Rajouri, Destroyed Later: Police
Amid fresh snowfall, Govt establishes emergency operation centre in Srinagar
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extends greetings on Holi
Aga Hassan Calls for Removal of Controversial Textbook Chapter by NCERT
SSG road to remain closed on April 9, 10 for maintenance work
Share This Article
Previous Article Result Declared for PET/PST for the Post of Constable held on 22 August 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Result Declared for PET/PST for the Post of Constable held on 22 August 2025
Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir SEO
We have taken steps towards making fifth generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India: Rajnath Singh
Breaking National
Excise deptt recovers 380 ltrs of lahan, 5 ltrs of illicit liquor/ spirit around brick kilns at Chadoora
Breaking Kashmir
Mortal Remains of Kashmiri Student who died in Iran to arrive in Delhi tonight: JKSA
Breaking City