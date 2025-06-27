PM Modi to embark on five nation-visit from July 2, attend BRICS Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation visit from July 2, during which he will attend the BRICS Summit and hold meetings with leaders of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia to strengthen bilateral ties.

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to address the parliaments of Trinidad and Tobago and Namibia.

The Prime Minister will start his five-nation visit with Ghana. This will be the Prime Minister’s first bilateral visit to the African country. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development cooperation partnership.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] and the African Union, a Ministry of External Affairs release said. Visit of Indian Prime Minister to Ghana is taking place after three decades.

PM Modi will travel to Brazil, during the fourth leg of his visit, from July 5 to 8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 followed by a state visit to the South American country. This will be PM Modi’s fourth visit to Brazil.

The 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro. During the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

The Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) from July 3-4.

This will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to T&T since 1999.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad & Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening bilateral ties.

PM Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA release said.

PM Modi will visit Argentina in the third leg of his visit on July 4-5.

Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Argentine President Javier Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance further bilateral partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

The bilateral visit of Prime Minister will further deepen the multifaceted Strategic Partnership between India and Argentina, the release said.

In the final leg of his visit, PM Modi will embark on a State Visit to Namibia on July 9. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah,

PM Modi will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia, the MEA release said.

The visit of Prime Minister is a reiteration of India’s multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia,it added. (ANI)