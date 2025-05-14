PM Modi to Chair CCS Meeting on Security Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today at 11 a.m. in New Delhi, focusing on national security issues.

The meeting is expected to review the situation following ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of security personnel. Discussions will center on India’s military preparedness, intelligence inputs, and strategic options in response to rising regional tensions.

Key ministers from the Defence, Home, and External Affairs ministries, along with top military and intelligence officials, will attend the meeting. The CCS is likely to assess ongoing defence operations and consider diplomatic moves aimed at addressing threats from across the border.

This crucial security review comes a day after Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur Airbase in Punjab, where he met with armed forces personnel. In his address to the soldiers, the Prime Minister praised their courage and reaffirmed the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifices.

Speaking to the troops, PM Modi said, “This slogan is not just a proclamation but a vow of every soldier who is willing to give his life to protect Maa Bharti. When our forces blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing echoes from India — ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.”

The CCS meeting holds significance as India evaluates its next steps following recent military operations and security challenges.(KNS)