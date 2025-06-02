PM Modi to address International Air Transport Association’s AGM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend and address the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi on June 2.

Sharing a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said that he will address the 81st AGM of IATA at 5 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

“At 5 PM today, I will be addressing the AGM of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) being held at Bharat Mandapam. Leading stakeholders from the world of aviation are attending this meeting,” the X post said.

According to IATA’s website, the AGM and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) are taking place on June 1-3 and are hosted by aviation firm IndiGo.

“The 81st IATA AGM and WATS gathers the top leadership from airlines, the aviation value chain and governments as the aviation industry faces complex and dynamic operating, business and geopolitical environments,” says IATA’s website.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

President Palacios arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station. The President was warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sharing an update on X, Randhir Jaiswal from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay as he arrived in New Delhi for his first State Visit to India. In his tweet, Jaiswal wrote, “Bienvenido, President @SantiPenap! President @SantiPenap of Paraguay has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour.

Warmly received by MoS Harsh Malhotra @hdmalhotra at the airport. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship.”

The MEA emphasised that President Pena’s visit, scheduled from June 2 to June 4, aims to deepen and broaden India-Paraguay ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres. (ANI)