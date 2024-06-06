PM Modi thanks Presidents of Egypt, Argentina on congratulating him for election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the Presidents of Egypt, and Argentina for congratulating him on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

While the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed the country’s aspiration for joint work in the coming years to open new horizons for Cairo-Delhi ties, the President of Argentina, Javier Milei lauded the “strength of Indian democracy” in his congratulatory message to PM Modi.

Taking to X, El Sisi wrote, “I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of the Indian people’s renewed confidence in their leadership for a new term.”

“Wishing the Indian Prime Minister success and the friendly people of India further development and prosperity,” he said.

Responding to el Sisi’s post, PM Modi took to X, and wrote, “Grateful for your warm words President @AlsisiOfficial. Sustained engagement between India and Egypt has provided a new momentum to our ties.”

“I look forward to working with you to attain unprecedented heights in the years to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, Milei in his post had said, “I congratulate the Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the victory in the elections in which more than 642 million people participated in a peaceful and orderly manner, confirming the strength and vigour of Indian democracy.”

Thanking him, Prime Minister Modi said, “Thank you President @jmilei for your warm greetings. Looking forward to working with you to further deepen Strategic Partnership between our two vibrant democracies.”

The wishes from leaders did not just stop there but kept pouring in.

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to PM Modi for securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 elections.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our warmest congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India,” he said in the congratulatory note.

He said that the “outcome is a testament to the confidence” that the Indian people place in his “visionary leadership.”

“The special relationship between Seychelles and India has strengthened over the years, with our two nations working ever more closely on a range of issues of mutual interest and concern. India’s role as a key development partner and strategic ally for Seychelles has been invaluable,” the message read.

Meanwhile, French President, Emmanuel Macron also extended wishes to PM Modi.

In response, the PM said, “Thank you for your warm wishes my friend @EmmanuelMacron. – strategic partnership is underscored by exceptional trust and confidence. I look forward to working with you to realise our Horizon 2047 vision for the benefit of our people and the world.”

Following this PM replied to many country leaders including, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK PM Rishi Sunak, UAE, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, Czech, Republic, Guyana, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Latvia, Oman, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Serbia, S Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine.

In a post on X, PM said that he was happy to receive a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.

“Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy,” PM Modi replied on X.

“Conveyed that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity. @POTUS.” he added.

In response to Cyprus president’s warmest congratulations to PM Modi, he said, Thank you President @Christodulides India-Cyprus strategic partnership will continue to gain new heights in the years to come.”

While replying to the wishes of UAE president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi said, “Thank you dear brother @MohamedBinZayed for your warm words.”

“Building on the high momentum and upward trajectory of India-UAE ties in recent years, I look forward to working with you to achieve unprecedented heights in the years to come,” he added.

Moreover, the PM said while replying to Moldova’s Prime Minister, Dorin Recean’s wishes, that he values his sentiments and is also committed to advancing the close bonds of friendship between the two nations.

“Prime Minister @DorinRecean we value your sentiments. We are committed to advancing the close bonds of friendship between India and Moldova that are based on the shared belief in the values of freedom and democracy,” PM replied on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily — the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019. (ANI)