PM Modi thanks Malaysia, Cuba for for condemning Pahalgam terror attack: MEA

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said on Sunday (local time) that Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, where he thanked the latter for the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Honourable Prime Minister also had bilateral meetings. One he had with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, wherein the Prime Minister thanked. Prime Minister Ibrahim for his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack,” the MEA official said.

Ravi added that the two leaders also discussed the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement.

“The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security. Prime Minister congratulated Malaysia for its successful stewardship of ASEAN and welcomed its continued support for a strengthened ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. And the successful completion of the review of the ASEAN India FTA,” he said.

PM Modi also met President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, discussed bilateral issues and talked about the adoption of UPI in Cuba.

“The 2nd meeting that he had was with the President of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and both leaders talked about bilateral issues and exchanged ideas on further economic cooperation between the two countries. Very clearly in this meeting, India’s digital public infrastructure and UPI- unified payment interoperability, these proposals, initiatives of India, which are low-cost cost came up.

Cuba showed a lot of interest in looking into it and seeing how much it can benefit from those,” he said.

Ravi added that PM Modi also discussed the integration of traditional Indian Ayurveda in Cuba.

“Another item that came in in the discussion was Cuba’s possible recognition of Ayurveda and extended support for integrating it into Cuba’s public health system. There was also a suggestion for Cuba to recognise the Indian pharmacopoeia, which will benefit in terms of giving access to India’s generic medicines to the Cuban national healthcare system. So these are broadly the discussions that happened in the bilaterals,” he said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi also had pull-asides with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh.

“In addition, the Prime Minister also had pull-asides with President Ramaphosa of South Africa and the Prime Minister of Vietnam. So broadly, these are today’s highlights,” he said. (ANI)