PM Modi shows equal concern for all parts of J&K: Sat Sharma

Jammu, Sept 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir President Sat Sharma on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown equal concern for every part of Jammu & Kashmir, irrespective of region or community.

“The Union government under PM Modi is committed to providing maximum relief to the affected people and ensuring long-term measures of rehabilitation,” Sharma said during an extensive visit to flood-affected areas of Suchetgarh and Bishnah assembly constituencies, reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to stand by the distressed people and ensure their rehabilitation.

During his visit to Village Chak Hanso in Suchetgarh, Sat Sharma, accompanied by MLA Gharu Ram Bhagat, former Minister Sham Choudhary, and District President Rinku Choudhary, interacted with the affected families and listened to their grievances.

Later, he visited Indira Nagar Colony Panchayat Kharian in Bishnah along with MLA Rajiv Bhagat, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa, District Prabhari Rajinder Singh Chib, and District President Rinku Choudhary.

The J&K BJP chief said, “We want to assure the people that their suffering is our concern, and the BJP will continue its service until normalcy returns.”

He, however, expressed disappointment at the “casual and discriminatory” approach of the ruling NC government, which, he said, has failed to address the urgent needs of the people in the Jammu region. “This neglect has only added to the misery of flood-affected families,” he added.

Sharma said that BJP representatives and cadres have been consistently serving the affected families by providing essential help, food packets, and facilitating government relief measures. He reaffirmed that the party will continue to work with full dedication to mitigate the suffering of the people, reflecting the Modi Government’s philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Gharu Ram Bhagat expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its swift support and assured that he and his colleagues would remain in constant touch with the people of Suchetgarh to ensure their rehabilitation.

Bhagat underlined that the proactive approach of the Modi Government has brought hope to the distressed families, and stressed that the BJP workers are on the ground round-the-clock to extend support.