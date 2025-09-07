Jammu and Kashmir NewsPolitics

PM Modi shows equal concern for all parts of J&K: Sat Sharma

Assures flood-hit people of relief, rehabilitation

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read
Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir President Sat Sharma on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown equal concern for every part of Jammu & Kashmir, irrespective of region or community.

“The Union government under PM Modi is committed to providing maximum relief to the affected people and ensuring long-term measures of rehabilitation,” Sharma said during an extensive visit to flood-affected areas of Suchetgarh and Bishnah assembly constituencies, reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to stand by the distressed people and ensure their rehabilitation.

During his visit to Village Chak Hanso in Suchetgarh, Sat Sharma, accompanied by MLA Gharu Ram Bhagat, former Minister Sham Choudhary, and District President Rinku Choudhary, interacted with the affected families and listened to their grievances.

Later, he visited Indira Nagar Colony Panchayat Kharian in Bishnah along with MLA Rajiv Bhagat, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa, District Prabhari Rajinder Singh Chib, and District President Rinku Choudhary.

The J&K BJP chief said, “We want to assure the people that their suffering is our concern, and the BJP will continue its service until normalcy returns.”

He, however, expressed disappointment at the “casual and discriminatory” approach of the ruling NC government, which, he said, has failed to address the urgent needs of the people in the Jammu region. “This neglect has only added to the misery of flood-affected families,” he added.

Sharma said that BJP representatives and cadres have been consistently serving the affected families by providing essential help, food packets, and facilitating government relief measures. He reaffirmed that the party will continue to work with full dedication to mitigate the suffering of the people, reflecting the Modi Government’s philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Gharu Ram Bhagat expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its swift support and assured that he and his colleagues would remain in constant touch with the people of Suchetgarh to ensure their rehabilitation.

Bhagat underlined that the proactive approach of the Modi Government has brought hope to the distressed families, and stressed that the BJP workers are on the ground round-the-clock to extend support.

 

 

Congress ready to support govt: Deependar on Jammu terror attacks
PC chief attacks govt over LG’s ‘visionless’ address
“Our collective responsibility to deliver justice, legal-aid to defence personnel & tribal communities”: CM Omar 
Er Aijaz felicitated on nomination as Co-Incharge Minority Morcha, J&K
Will not allow mining mafia to operate after Oct 8: Apni Party leader
Share This Article
Previous Article Declare North India floods as national calamity: CPI(M)
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Declare North India floods as national calamity: CPI(M)
Jammu and Kashmir News Politics
LG assures fresh probe into Chittisinghpora massacre
Jammu and Kashmir News Top Stories
National symbols must be respected, no one is above law: BJP
Jammu and Kashmir News Politics
NC demands action against misuse of national emblem
Jammu and Kashmir News Politics