PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

New Delhi, July 06 : On the 10th day of Muharram being observed as Ashura, Prime Minister NarendraModi on Sunday said that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness.
He inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity, the PM added.
“The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity,” PM Modi posted on X.
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in LokSabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, appealed to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, leading toward humanity, peace, and unity.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared, “On this day of Muharram, we should resolve to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, which, through struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, leads us toward humanity, peace, and unity.”
Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

