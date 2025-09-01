PM Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet after SCO Summit

Follow us on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, after the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.”

This development comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

The White House Trade Adviser has repeatedly criticised India for prioritising its energy needs, accusing New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin”.

The White House Trade advisor has expressed his frustration over India smoothing his relationship with Russia and China, as PM Modi is currently attending the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi, in his address at SCO, stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade.

“India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia.”

Describing the third pillar, PM Modi said that opportunities for cooperation and reform in 2023 during India’s presidency brought in new energy ideas.

“Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO’s ambit outside governments,” PM Modi said.

Russian President Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

“The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive,” said Putin.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

“We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices,” Xi said.

The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump’s transactional bullying alienated most of its allies. (ANI)