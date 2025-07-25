PM Modi presents tree to King Charles under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative

The UK Royal Family on Thursday said that they received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sandringham House.

PM Modi gifted a tree under the environmental initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which will be planted in Autumn.

In a post on X, the Royal Family said, “This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, at Sandringham House. During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers.”

PM Modi presented Davidia involucrata ‘Sonoma’, commonly known as the Sonoma dove tree or handkerchief tree, is an ornamental tree celebrated for its early and abundant flowering. Unlike the species form of Davidia involucrata, which often takes 10 to 20 years to bloom, ‘Sonoma’ is a precocious cultivar that typically begins flowering within 2 to 3 years of planting.

Its most iconic feature is the pair of large, fluttering white bracts that resemble handkerchiefs or doves suspended from the branches, creating a spectacular visual display in late spring.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last engagement in the UK.

Earlier, during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister’s visit to UK, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Prime Minister’s last engagement in a short while from now [will take place at] at Sandringham estate. During this engagement, he will hand over to, His Majesty, the King, a sapling as part of, the tree plantation programme, ‘ek ped maa ke naam’ that the Prime Minister has pioneered back home in India. This will be planted in Sandringham Estate during the planting season this autumn,” he said.

While leaving for the UK on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to meeting King Charles.

“Leaving for the UK, a country with which our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved significant momentum in the last few years. I look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and my meeting with His Majesty King Charles III,” PM Modi said in a post on X after his departure.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that India and the UK have ushered in a new era of economic cooperation with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with the Double Contribution Convention, during his tete-a-tete with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (ANI)