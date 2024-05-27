Breaking

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
ANI_20240526148

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “I pay homage to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary.”

Earlier today, Congress leaders paid tributes to Nehru on his 60th death anniversary at his memorial at Shanti Van in New Delhi.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken paid their tributes to the former PM.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India’s freedom movement. He also went on to become India’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. After that, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India’s Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, Nehru was also called ‘Chacha Nehru’, and his birth anniversary on November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day every year in India. (ANI)

 

