PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India Movement’s anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his deep gratitude for all the freedom fighters who participated in the ‘Quit India Movement’ led by Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi said that the courage of freedom fighters involved in the ‘Quit India Movement’ united countless people in the quest for freedom.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the freedom fighters. He highlighted that the ‘Quit India Movement’ infused new enthusiasm to fight for our independence.

“In 1942, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, with his invaluable mantra ‘Do or Die,’ initiated the ‘Quit India Movement’ against British rule, which infused new enthusiasm into the fight for independence. Under the leadership of the Indian National Congress, countless Indians took to the streets during the Quit India Movement, writing an unforgettable saga in history,” Kharge wrote on X.

“On ‘August Revolution Day,’ we pay heartfelt tributes to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” he added.

The Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was started by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India, as per the Ministry of Culture.

As per the Ministry of Culture, the Quit India Movement of 1942 is significant, especially because it brought home to the British that it would not be possible to continue to govern India and forced them to think of ways they could exit the country.

The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for “an orderly British withdrawal from India.” Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that “every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide.”

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of “Do or Die” to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai.

The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.