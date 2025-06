Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday Paid Tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his Death Anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his Martyrdom day. He displayed incomparable courage and effort to keep the integrity of the country intact.”

“His invaluable contribution to nation building will always be remembered with reverence.”he added.