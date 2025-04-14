PM Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb , Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today.”

“His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.”he added.