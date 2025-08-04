BreakingNational

PM Modi Mourns Demise of Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, PM wrote, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away.”

“My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,”the post reads.

