PM Modi meets Prez, briefs her on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, May 07 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. The government has also called an all-party meeting tomorrow. (ANI)