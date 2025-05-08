Top Stories

PM Modi meets Prez, briefs her on Op Sindoor

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

New Delhi, May 07 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. The government has also called an all-party meeting tomorrow. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

MHA Report 2024: Modi govt’s zero tolerance policy achieves success in combating terrorism in J&K

Food security strengthened: LG implements subsidized ration schemes in J&K UT

CS Dulloo calls for stringent monitoring & probe into Badhaal deaths

Major infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed along LoC in Kupwara

SKUAST-Kashmir goes int’l, offers admissions to foreign students

Share This Article
Previous Article Brave forces will avenge every attack: LG Sinha
Next Article ‘Op Sindoor’ marks firm response to terrorism: Amit Shah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

‘Op Sindoor’ marks firm response to terrorism: Amit Shah
Top Stories
Brave forces will avenge every attack: LG Sinha
Top Stories
CM Abdullah holds emergency meet amid cross-border shelling
Top Stories
‘Justice served,’ says Pahalgam victim’s brother
Top Stories