PM Modi meets family of slain Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, gets emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi of Hathipur area of Kanpur, who was shot dead in cold blood in the name of religion in the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, and got emotional while conversing with the parents and wife of the slain victim.

The PM met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman who was killed at Chakeri airport after landing in Kanpur. The young man recently tied the knot on February 12, lost his life in a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam while on a family trip with his wife and relatives.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, said that PM Modi had a word with his daughter-in-law Ashanya Dwivedi about the ghastly terror attack since Shubham was shot dead before her and got emotional.

“I think that this incident has pained him a lot. It was a really emotional moment when he was standing with us. I think he will rest only when terrorism ends,” the grieving father told ANI.

“I didn’t intend to put forward any demands. I wanted to meet him to express my gratitude for the action he has taken against terrorism…PM talked to my daughter-in-law and Shubham about the incident. He got emotional, and everyone else did as well,” he added.

Dwivedi said that his only motive for meeting the Prime Minister was to express gratitude for initiating Operation Sindoor and for retaliating strongly against terrorism by striking deep into Pakistan’s territory.

“In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India responded strongly against terrorism by destroying terror camps. The Indian army was given a free hand. For this, I expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of my family. I told him that he was not alone in this fight against terrorism. My entire family and community stand with you. The PM expressed condolences to our family. He said that the fight against terrorism will continue, and we will destroy terrorism completely,” he added.

Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of slain victim Shubham Dwivedi, said that PM Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family and said that the fight against terrorism is long and will go on.

“PM Modi said that the entire nation and the government are standing with us. He offered his condolences…PM Modi was very sad…PM Modi asked me about the Pahalgam terror attack…PM Modi said that the fight against terrorism has not ended,” the grieving wife told ANI.

She apprised about her conversation with the Prime Minister and said he acknowledged her opinion on why the incident happened.

“He also heard my opinions and acknowledged when I told him that they (the terrorists) wanted to divide Hindus and Muslims internally or they wanted to end the peaceful situation in Kashmir. He told me that he also thinks the same…PM Modi assured us of another meeting,” Dwivedi added. (ANI)