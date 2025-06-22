PM Modi leads 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, June 21 : Prime Minister NarendraModi led the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations from the scenic beachfront of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, joining nearly 5 lakh participants in performing the Common Yoga Protocol.

Addressing a huge gathering, PM Modi delivered a powerful message, urging the global community to adopt “Yoga for Humanity 2.0”, where“inner peace becomes global policy.”

In his address, the Prime Minister underscored yoga’s universal relevance: “Yoga has united the entire world,” he said. “It is for everyone — beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or ability.”

Reflecting on India’s proposal at the United Nations a decade ago, which led to June 21 being declared International Yoga Day, the PM highlighted the global unity that yoga has fostered: “Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of life for millions across the globe. From Braille yogic texts for the divyangjan to astronauts practicing yoga in space — its reach is universal,” he noted.

PM Modi called yoga not just a personal discipline but a collective movement. “Yoga is a system that takes us from ‘Me’ to ‘We’,” he said, adding that it “teaches us that we are not isolated individuals, but part of nature.”

He linked yoga’s philosophy to India’s spiritual ethos, quoting “SarveBhavantuSukhinah” (May all be happy), and urged people to think beyond self-interest.

“The spirit of ‘Me to We’ encapsulates the soul of India,” he said. Amid global instability and stress, PM Modi described yoga as humanity’s essential reset:

“Yoga is the pause button humanity needs — to breathe, to balance, to become whole again,” he said. He urged global leaders to integrate yoga into public policy and called on societies worldwide to adopt yoga as a tool for peace, sustainability, and global cooperation.

PM Modi also highlighted India’s push to validate yoga through science. He lauded AIIMS for its research, noting that yoga has shown positive outcomes in treating cardiac and neurological issues, improving women’s health, and supporting mental wellness.

“India is promoting evidence-based yoga therapy through medical and research institutions,” he said.

The Prime Minister commended Andhra Pradesh’s ‘YogandhraAbhiyan’, noting over two crore participants have joined. He praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM PawanKalyan, and specially acknowledged Nara Lokesh for making yoga a mass movement:

“He has demonstrated how yoga can be a true social celebration,” the PM said.

This year’s theme — “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the interconnectedness of personal and planetary health. The nationwide celebration included over 3.5 lakh Yoga Sangam events, alongside campaigns like Yoga with Family and Yoga Unplugged on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat.

“Yoga should guide the world from conflict to cooperation, from stress to solutions,” PM Modi said.

He also announced the launch of special e-Ayush visas to promote India’s wellness ecosystem globally and called upon people to make yoga a janandolan — a people’s movement for peace and harmony.

Highlighting obesity as a growing concern, the Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to reduce oil consumption in diets by 10%, linking it to his earlier Mann Ki Baat address.

“Avoiding unhealthy food and practicing yoga are essential steps towards a healthy lifestyle,” he stressed.