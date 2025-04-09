PM Modi interacts with Kashmiri entrepreneur Naqshbandi

Srinagar, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) as part of celebrations marking the scheme’s 10th anniversary. During the interaction, one of the most inspiring success stories came from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where young entrepreneur Mudassir Naqshbandi has built a thriving bakery business, Bake My Cake, creating jobs and becoming a beacon of self-reliance for the youth in his community.

Mudassir shared his transformative journey with the Prime Minister, detailing how the Mudra scheme played a pivotal role in his transition from being a job seeker to a job provider. From earning only a few thousand rupees, Mudassir now oversees a business generating revenues in the lakhs and crores, while also providing stable employment to 42 individuals from the remote areas of Baramulla.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded Mudassir’s entrepreneurial spirit and commended his significant contribution to local employment. “Your success story is truly inspirational. You are not just running a bakery; you are leading a movement of empowerment,” Modi remarked during the interaction.

The Prime Minister also noted Mudassir’s integration of technology into his business, highlighting that 90% of his transactions are conducted through UPI. “This is a remarkable achievement. It shows how Digital India is reaching even the farthest corners of the country and revolutionizing businesses,” Modi added.

Praising Mudassir as a symbol of New India, the Prime Minister emphasized that such success stories reflect the true impact of the Mudra Yojana. “These stories are proof of the youth of India embracing entrepreneurship and creating job opportunities, driving the vision of a self-reliant nation,” Modi said.

Mudassir’s entrepreneurial journey exemplifies the power of the PMMY in fostering innovation and youth empowerment, demonstrating how the scheme is helping individuals across the country transform their dreams into reality.