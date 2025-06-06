PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway arch bridge ‘Chenab Railway Bridge’ in Reasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge – ‘Chenab Railway Bridge’ and India’s first cable-stayed ‘Anji Bridge’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

In a remarkable gesture, Prime Minister Modi waved the Tiranga, the Indian national flag and carried it forward on the deck of the bridge on the Chenab River.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the inauguration.

Before the inauguration of the bridge on the Chenab, the Prime Minister inspected the railway arch bridge.

In the course of events, Prime Minister Modi met and spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh. He also interacted with the workers who had worked on the USBRL project.

These bridges are part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, is part of the Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting New Delhi directly with Kashmir via Katra. Situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel standing at a height of 359 meters above the riverbed. It will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history.

The project, part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), faced numerous engineering and logistical challenges due to the region’s difficult terrain and seismic sensitivity. Yet, after years of meticulous work, the bridge now stands as a testament to India’s technological prowess and commitment to inclusive development.

It marks a transformative chapter in India’s infrastructural landscape, promising greater connectivity, economic growth, and social integration in the region.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back shortly. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration. (ANI)