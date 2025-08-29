BreakingNationalWorld

PM Modi holds talks with Japan Parliament Speaker on India-Japan ties

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Follow us on

Tokyo , August 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and group of Members of Parliament from Japan on friendly relations between India and Japan.

PM Modi said that their talks also focused on AI, technology, economy among other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, “I had a wonderful meeting with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and group of Members of Parliament from Japan. We discussed the strong and friendly relations between India and Japan, with a special focus on parliamentary exchanges, human resource development, cultural exchanges and cooperation across key sectors including the economy, health, mobility partnership, AI, science, technology and more.”

PM Modi also held talks with former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and discussed the progress in India-Japan bilateral relationship.
In a post on X, he said, “Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India-Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors.”

PM Modi also spoke to Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association on how to build closer collaboration.

In a post on X, he said, “I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the Japan-India Economic Forum.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, “At the Japan-India Economic Forum, I gave a greeting and welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr. Modi.”

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning for a two-day official visit during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. (ANI)

All strikes executed without loss of Indian assets: GoI on ‘Op Sindoor’ strikes on Pakistani airbases
LG Sinha attends Rashmirathi’s Theatrical performance organised by University of Jammu
Over 3,700 dead, nearly 5,100 injured in twin earthquakes in Myanmar: WHO
Opposition parties oppose ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill; Cong says it’s ‘first milestone to bringing new constitution’
Police conduct raids in connection with investigation of proscribed organisations in Budgam 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CBK Registers Two Separate FIRs against two Notorious Fraudsters in Land Fraud Case
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CBK Registers Two Separate FIRs against two Notorious Fraudsters in Land Fraud Case
Breaking
Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory amid inclement weather forecast
Breaking National
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board refutes ‘negligence’ claims on pilgrim tragedy
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut for fourth Day, Over 2,000 Vehicles Stranded
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News