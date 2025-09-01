BreakingJammu

PM Modi, HM Shah will ensure all the help to the affected families to reconstruct their lives: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier today, accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah to survey the rain and flood affected areas of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor in a statement said: “My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and those who have suffered loss of property in this massive natural calamity. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah have assured that every possible effort will be made to provide immediate relief to the families, restoration of buildings, roads and other infrastructure and all the help will be extended to affected families to reconstruct their lives.

Army, Air Force, NDRF, NHAI, CAPFs, SDRF, J&K Police and UT Administration have deployed all possible resources for rescue and relief efforts and providing aid and assistance to those who have been evacuated to safe locations. Due to unusual climatic occurrences, district-level officers to remain alert and must keep watch on the situation round the clock. I urge people to take all precautions and stay in a safe place”.

