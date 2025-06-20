“PM Modi has addressed health with a holistic view”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed health with a holistic view by initiating various schemes. He added that the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in India increased from seven to 23 after Modi became Prime Minister.

“PM Modi has addressed health with a holistic view. The government constructed toilets in 12 crore houses, started the Fit India movement, initiated Yoga Day, and also introduced schemes like Mission Indradhanush for free vaccination. Poshan Abhiyan – for nutrition of mother and child, Ayushman Bharat – Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme and PM Janaushadhi Scheme,” Shah said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Bengaluru campus of Adichunchanagiri University.

Speaking about the achievements of the PM Modi government in boosting the health infrastructure of the country, he said that medical colleges in the country are now 780, compared to 387 earlier, and MBBS seats have increased to 1,18,000 seats.

” In 2014, there were only seven AIIMS in the country against 23 AIIMS hospitals. Today, the number of medical colleges in the country is 780, compared to 387 earlier. MBBS seats have increased to 1,18,000 seats,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also praised Adichunchanagiri Math for connecting “many poor and middle-class families with spirituality and selfless action.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Thursday evening, to a warm welcome from BJP leaders and supporters.

During his visit, Shah also met senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa.

Sharing a photo from their meeting on X, he wrote, “Met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.” (ANI)