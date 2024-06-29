PM Modi extends his wishes to pilgrims on commencement of Amarnath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims embarking on the holy Amarnath Yatra on Saturday.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine began today. This year, the 52-day-long pilgrimage would culminate on August 19.

“My heartfelt best wishes to all the pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath Yatra. This yatra associated with the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. I wish that all the devotees may prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani!” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, the first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Friday.

A pilgrim at Baltal base camp said, “Being in the first batch gives us the opportunity of first darshan. Local Kashmiris and Security Forces personnel here are very helpful.”

Another Amarnath Yatra pilgrim at Baltal base camp said that it is difficult to express the happiness he feels about being selected in the first batch of pilgrims.

“The arrangements for pilgrims done by local police, local Kashmiris, and the Security Forces are very good,” he said.

The pilgrims who have arrived here from different parts of the country said, “There are good arrangements for pilgrims here. We also want to thank the personnel of the Security Forces.”

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha attended a meeting with civil society members, organised by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar at SKICC During the meeting, discussions regarding the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram was done.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir said, “A discussion was done regarding the yatra.”

Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The annual yatra, which lasts for about 45 days, is a major concern of the government amid recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)