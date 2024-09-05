PM Modi extends greetings to the people on first International Solar Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the first International Solar Festival and said that the day brings the whole world together to celebrate the sun’s impact and that the festival will encourage everyone to build a better planet.

The Prime Minister said that in the past years, India has taken many massive strides in green energy and that the country’s solar energy capacity has increased 32 folds in the past 10 years.

“This speed and scale will also help India achieve 500 Giga Watt non-fossil capacity by 2030,” said PM Modi.

In a video message on his social media handle on X, the Prime Minister posted, “I am glad to welcome you all to the first International Solar Festival. I congratulate the International Solar Alliance for this wonderful initiative.”

“The Vedas were texts composed thousands of years ago. One of the most popular mantras of the Vedas is about the Sun. Even today, millions of Indians chant it daily. Many cultures across the world have respected the sun in their own ways. Most regions also have festivals related to the sun,” he said.

“This International Solar Festival brings the whole world together to celebrate the sun’s impact. This is a festival that will help us build a better planet,” said PM Modi.

“Additionally, 19 more countries are ratifying the framework agreement for attaining full membership. The growth of this organisation is important for the vision of one World, one Sun. In the past few years, India has taken many massive strides in green energy. We were the first G20 nation to achieve the Paris commitments in renewable energy. The remarkable growth of solar energy is the key reason for making this possible,” he said.

Adding further, PM Modi said, “Our solar energy capacity increased 32 folds in the last 10 years. This speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 Giga Watt non-fossil capacity by 2030.”

The Prime Minister said that the progress of the country’s solar sector is the result of a clear approach and that the solar option has become affordable through specific schemes and incentives.

“India’s growth in the solar sector is the result of a clear approach. Whether in India or in the world, the mantra to increase solar adoption is awareness, availability and affordability. We increase awareness about the need for sustainable energy sources by encouraging domestic manufacturing. In the solar sector, we increase availability. Through specific schemes and incentives, we also made the solar option affordable,” said PM Modi.

“ISA is an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and best practices for solar adoption. India has a lot to share as well. For a recent policy intervention, a few months ago, we launched the PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana,” said the Prime Minister.

“We are investing Rs 750 billion in this scheme. Our target is to help 10 million households to install their own roof of solar panels,” added the PM. (ANI)