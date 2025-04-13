PM Modi extends Baisakhi greetings, wishes joy, hope, and prosperity to all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He wished everyone joy, hope, and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal.”

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations.

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated on April 13. Also called Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

On Saturday, the President’s Secretariat released an official statement saying that President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings on the eve of multiple festivals — Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu — which are being celebrated on April 13, 14, and 15.

“On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu said these harvest festivals represent India’s social traditions and its unity in diversity.

“These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our ‘Annadata’ farmers and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy,” she said. (ANI)