PM Modi "delighted" to meet ITEC beneficiaries in Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme during his visit to the Maldives.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the ITEC initiative focuses on capacity building. “It was a delight to interact with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. This initiative focusses on capacity building. The group included police officials, government officials, paramedics and nurses. They truly embody the spirit of the India-Maldives friendship and the deep-rooted ties that unite our two nations,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives at Republic Square in Male. He was honoured as the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the event, which was also attended by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male, today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people to people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India’s continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people.”

Prime Minister Modi also met Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef. In a post on X, the Maldives President’s Office said, “Vice President His Excellency Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendram Modi. The two dignitaries engaged in warm, cordial discussions, reflecting on shared aspirations and exploring avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Modi is presently undertaking a state visit to the Maldives.”

Prime Minister Modi also underlined that shared values continue to guide the important India-Maldives partnership. (ANI)

