PM Modi congratulates Class 10, 12 students on CBSE exam results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students of classes X and XII on Tuesday, who cleared their CBSE examinations after the results were announced today.

The PM also shared words of encouragement for those who were disappointed with their results noting, “one exam cannot define you.”

Sharing a post on his official ‘X’ handle,PM Modi mentioned the students’ determination, hard work and discipline. He also congratulated the parents, teachers, and others who contributed to helping the students achieve this feat.

“Dear #ExamWarriors, Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!”, PM Modi’s ‘X’ post said.

“To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await.”

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations began from February 15 and concluded on March 18 and April 4 respectively. Class 10th students achieved a passing percentage of 93.66 whereas 88.39 per cent of students passed the Class 12th examination.

Ninety one per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 per cent more than the boys. On the other hand, 95 per centage of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 per centage more than the boys. A total of 22,388,27 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed.

Meanwhile, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th examinations, out of which more than 14 lakh passed the exams.

Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage on a regional basis, with 99.70 per cent of students passing the examination, whereas Assam’s Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 per cent of students passing the examination.

Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada achieved the highest passing percentage in the region, with 99.60 per cent of the students who appeared passing the examination. Prayagraj stood at the bottom, where around 80 per cent of students passed the examination. (ANI)