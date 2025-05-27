BreakingNational

PM Modi concludes two-day Gujarat visit, receives warm farewell at Ahmedabad airport

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Gandhinagar, May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a roadshow, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) National::DPR PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and departed for Delhi. He was given a heartfelt farewell at Ahmedabad airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

On this occasion, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and BJP State President CR Patil, Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Kamal Dayani, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with other senior officials and officers, also extended a heartfelt farewell to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hailed Gujarat’s progress, saying there were apprehensions about how it would grow when it was formed in 1960 after splitting Bombay state. He also said that Gujarat should set goals to be achieved when it completes 75 years of its formation in 2035, with India keen to host the Olympics in 2036.

Addressing the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said that people’s support for Operation Sindoor should translate into efforts to achieve Viksit Bharat.

Referring to Gujarat’s progress, he said the state was largely known as a producer of salt when it was formed, and now it is known worldwide for its diamond work.”Wahi Gujarat jiske paas ek zamaane mein namak se upar kuch nahi tha, aaj duniya mein heera (diamond) ke liya jaana jata hai. When Gujarat completes 75 years in 2035, I believe we must start planning now for the next 10 years. By then, we need to set a vision for where Gujarat should be in industry, agriculture, education, and sports. When Gujarat turns 75, just one year later, the Olympics will be held. The country wishes that the Olympics be hosted in India,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said every citizen should become a partner in the nation’s development and urged people to use Made in India products. (ANI)

T20 WC, Final: Curran, Rashid’s brilliance help England restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in summit clash
Light rains lash plains, Gulmarg among higher reaches receive fresh snowfall
Growing tourism living example of ‘change in J&K’: Dr Jitendra Singh
Freezing conditions continue in Kashmir; MeT predicts snow, rain
ANTF arrests three drug peddlers in Kashmir
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, discusses Amarnath Yatra, other issues
Next Article 16-yr-old’s body recovered from Hokersar wetland
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

16-yr-old’s body recovered from Hokersar wetland
Breaking Kashmir
CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, discusses Amarnath Yatra, other issues
Breaking Kashmir
Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 & 30, first visit after Operation Sindoor
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam 
Breaking Kashmir