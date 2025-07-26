PM Modi concludes Maldives visit, heads to Tamil Nadu; says talks with President Muizzu will boost ties

“As I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth. I am deeply honoured to have witnessed the 60th Independence Day celebrations. The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Later in the evening, at around 8 pm IST, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore at a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the Independence Day celebrations alongwith Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at the Republic Square in Male. He observed a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force.

The President’s Office said in a post on X, “His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed observe a special parade and procession by Maldives National Defence Force, held to commemorate the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, also attended the celebrations.”

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Earlier in the day, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with the ITEC alumni of Maldives, who have undergone various capacity building & training programmes in India over the years. PM conveyed his wishes on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Maldives. Capacity building is a key pillar of the India Maldives bilateral relationship.”

Jaiswal said earlier, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male, today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people to people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India’s continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people.”

PM Modi underlined that the shared values continue to guide the important India-Maldives partnership. (ANI)